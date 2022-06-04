Breaking News; Prayar Gopalakrishnan Passes Away!

Kollam: Former MLA and former Travancore Devaswom Board president and senior Congress leader Prayar Gopalakrishnan (73) has passed away. He died at Vattapara SUT Medical College Hospital. He was rushed to the hospital after suffering a heart attack on the way to Kadakkal from Thiruvananthapuram.

Chadayamangalam was his home constituency. He has been the chairman of Milma for a long time. He got into politics through KSU. He was the district president of KSU Kollam. In 2001, he was elected to the Legislative Assembly from the Chadayamangalam constituency in Kollam. In 2015, he became the President of the Travancore Devaswom Board.