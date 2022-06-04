CM Bommai disbands review committee amid allegations of ‘saffronization’ in Karnataka textbook row

The textbook review committee was disbanded by Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai amid charges that the BJP government was attempting to saffronise the state’s education system. CM Bommai said in a statement that the textbook review committee had been dissolved because its required duties had been finished. He stated that the government was open to further revisions if any content was found to be objectionable.

The Karnataka government was engulfed in a raging controversy after a textbook review committee allegedly removed chapters on freedom fighters, social reformers, and literary figures while included a lesson on RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar’s address in school books. There were also claims of misleading info on Basavanna and factual errors in school texts. Previously, the government has fiercely denied any errors and omissions.

The acts of the review committee had been criticised by many authors, Lingayat seers, and mutts. While some criticised the factual errors, others claimed it was ‘saffronising’ school textbooks with the government’s support. A committee led by Rohith Chakrathirtha was formed to review and revise social science and language textbooks. Following the saffronisation issue, there were calls to fire Chakrathirtha.