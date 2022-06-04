Covid-19 in India: Daily tally drops below 4,000; 26 died in last 24 hours.

According to the latest data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, India saw a slight decrease in daily infections on Saturday, reporting 3,962 new Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours. The total caseload is now 4,31,72,547, according to the report.

In just 24 hours, the number of active cases has risen by 1,239 to 22,416. According to the ministry, active cases now count for 0.05 percent of all infections. The death toll increased by 26 people in the last 24 hours, with Kerala accounting for 20 of them. The toll now stands at 524,677. According to the health ministry, the daily positive rate was 0.89 percent, while the weekly figure was 0.77 percent. The death rate in this event was 1.22 percent.

The recovery rate in the nation is 98.73 percent, while the fatality rate is 1.22 percent. According to the data, the number of persons who have recovered from the disease has increased to 4,26,25,454 – 2,697 in the last 24 hours. After a two-month break, the national coronavirus tally is on the rise again, fueled mainly by pockets of outbreak in the country’s major cities.

The Centre asked five states — Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Telangana, Karnataka, and Maharashtra — to continue monitoring infection rates and take necessary steps on Friday.