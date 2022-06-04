Hajj 2022: Saudi Arabia issues new guidelines

Riyadh: The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia has issued new guidelines for air carriers for the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage. The new guidelines will be applicable to all airlines operating in Saudi Arabia’s airports including private flights.

According to the new rules, pilgrim passengers should be less than 65 years old. The must be fully vaccinated against the Covid-19. Passengers must also submit a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to departure.

Meanwhile, the national air carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudia has allocated 14 aircrafts for Hajj pilgrims. The air carrier will operate 268 international flights from and to 15 destinations worldwide, as well as 32 domestic flights to transport Hajj pilgrims. The air carrier will thus provide 107,000 international and 12,800 domestic seats for pilgrims.

In April, Saudi Arabia announced its plan to receive 1 million domestic and foreign pilgrims during the upcoming Haj season, marking the first time that foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage after the previous two seasons, which were restricted to domestic pilgrims due to Covid-19 pandemic.