Increase in targeted killings in J&K; 177 Kashmiri Pandit teachers relocated to safer areas.

Following demands to be relocated, the government has ordered the relocation of 177 Kashmiri Pandit teachers assigned in Srinagar to safer regions, amid an alarming spike in targeted killings in Kashmir.

The move comes a day after Home Minister Amit Shah chaired over a high-level meeting to assess the security situation in the restive Union Territory in the wake of a series of attacks targeting Kashmiri Pandits and migrants.

Since the killing of Rahul Bhat by terrorists on May 12 in the Chadoora area of Budgam district in central Kashmir, scores of Kashmiri Pandits who were employed under the prime minister’s special package in 2012 have staged protests threatening mass flight.

Around 6,000 employees protested in several locations after Bhat was killed, demanding that they be relocated outside of the Valley. The targeted terrorist violence in the Valley has only become worse since then.