‘Lifestyle for Environment’ initiative to be launched by Indian PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will use video conferencing on Sunday to inaugurate the ‘Lifestyle for the Environment (LiFE) Movement,’ a worldwide endeavour. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the launch will kick off a ‘LiFE global call for papers,’ which will solicit ideas and suggestions from academics, universities, and research institutions around the world in order to influence and persuade individuals, communities, and organisations to live more environmentally conscious lives. During the programme, Modi will also give the keynote talk.

According to the statement, Bill Gates, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, climate economist Lord Nicholas Stern, Nudge theory author Cass Sunstein, World Resources Institute CEO and president Aniruddha Dasgupta, UNEP Global Head Inger Andersen, UNDP Global Head Achim Steiner, and World Bank president David Malpass will all participate in the programme.

The prime minister proposed LiFE during the United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow last year. According to the notion, it supports an environmentally conscientious lifestyle that focuses on ‘mindful and purposeful utilisation’ rather than ‘mindless and destructive consumption’.