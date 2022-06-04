Moderate intensity earthquake hits Gulf country

Kuwait City: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring 4.4 magnitude on the Richter Scale struck Kuwait on Saturday morning. The Kuwait Fire Force updated that there is no immediate report of any causality, injury or damage to property.

According to the Kuwait National Seismic Network, the earthquake occurred at a depth of 5km. The epicentre of the earthquake was 25 km southwest of Al Ahmadi. UAE National Center of Meteorology recorded the earthquake’s magnitude as 5.5.

Since 1900, Kuwait has had 14 quakes of magnitude 4.0 or above, 20 quakes between 3.0 and 4.0 and 1 quake of magnitude 2.7.