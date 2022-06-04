See 36,000 years old ‘Art Gallery’ on Google Maps! Watch Video…

Imagine discovering a 36,000-year-old art gallery that you can visit from the comfort of your own home. It may sound ridiculous, but it is already a reality due to Google Maps. Google Maps’ official Instagram page shared a video with followers of an antique ‘art museum’ in France. The footage showed views of an old cave dating back thousands of years.

The footage was also uploaded to the Google Arts & Culture Instagram page as the video gained popularity on social media and was watched by a huge number of people in a short period of time.’ Would you like to see some of the world’s oldest art? Take a @googlemaps journey within the #ChauvetCaves in southern France, where prehistoric artworks, including engravings of horses, mammoths, and bears, have lain undisturbed for 36,000 years,’ the video’s caption stated.

The video’s technology allows users to zoom in on the many murals and elaborate motifs created on the cave walls in Southern France. It is a one-of-a-kind experience for everyone since they may explore the UNESCO World Heritage Site at their leisure. The text inserted in the film described the site as ‘one of the earliest art galleries.’ It is a magnificent example of primitive art that is seen all over the world. Cave paintings have always captivated art enthusiasts throughout the world, and new technology will bring them even closer to the experience.