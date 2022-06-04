UAE based air carrier to resume service to this city

Dubai: The low-budget air carrier based in Dubai, flydubai has decided to resume flight service to one more city. The airline will resume flight service to Abha in Saudi Arabia from June 23.

Flights to Abha International Airport (AHB) will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB). Return fares from DXB to AHB start from Dh3,800, and Economy Class Lite fares start from Dh1,500. Return Business Class fares from AHB to DXB start from 3,800 Saudi riyals, and Economy Class Lite fares start from 1,500 Saudi riyals.

The air carrier earlier resumed its operations to Gassim, Ha’il and Tabuk, and has launched its twice-weekly flights to AlUla in Saudi Arabia.