UWW Ranking Series: India’s Sakshi Malik wins gold medal

Almaty: In wrestling, India’s Sakshi Malik won gold medal at the UWW Ranking Series event in Almaty. This is the first international gold medal in almost five years for the Rio Olympics bronze medallist, Sakshi. She defeated Irina Kuznetsova of Kazakhstan. The last time she won a gold was in 2017 Commonwealth Championship. She won two bronze medals at the Asian Championships in 2020 and 2022.

India’s Mansi (57kg) and Divya Kakran (68kg) too won gold medals in the respective events. Another Indian, Pooja won a bronze medal in 76kg. Mansi defeated Emma Tissina of Kazakshtan by ‘3-0’.

Also Read: Union Minister Amit Shah to inaugurate Khelo India Youth Games 2021 today

India now have won 5 medals with Greco Roman wrestler Neeraj clinching a bronze in 63kg category on Thursday.