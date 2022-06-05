4 of top-10 companies gain Rs 2.31 lakh crore in market capitalization

Mumbai: The market capitalization (m-cap) of 4 of top-10 companies gained by Rs 2,31,320.37 crore last week. Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) was the top gainers. Other gainers in the market were TCS, Infosys and ICICI. The top losers in the market were HDFC Bank, HUL, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel. They loss around Rs 68,140.72 crore in m-cap. Last week, the BSE Sensex surged 884.57 points or 1.6%.

The m-cap of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 1,38,222.46 crore to reach Rs 18,80,350.47 crore. The market capitalization of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) surged by Rs 64,618.85 crore to Rs 12,58,274.59 crore and that of Infosys zoomed Rs 25,728.52 crore to Rs 6,40,373.02 crore. ICICI Bank added Rs 2,750.54 crore, taking its m-cap to Rs 5,17,049.46 crore.

Also Read: Foreign portfolio investors withdrew Rs 40,000 crore from Indian market

The m-cap of Bharti Airtel slipped by Rs 25,955.25 crore to Rs 3,76,972.75 crore. The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) tumbled Rs 13,472.25 crore to Rs 5,06,157.94 crore. HDFC’s valuation plunged Rs 9,355.02 crore to Rs 4,13,299.36 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) slided Rs 8,963.69 crore to Rs 5,38,561.56 crore. The market valuation of HDFC Bank declined by Rs 6,199.94 crore to Rs 7,66,314.71 crore and that of State Bank of India (SBI) depreciated Rs 4,194.57 crore to Rs 4,14,369.71 crore.

Reliance Industries is in the top of top-10 firms. It is followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, HUL, ICICI Bank, LIC, SBI, HDFC and Bharti Airtel.