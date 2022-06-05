Gulf country imposes 3-year ban for not coming back on exit re-entry visa

Riyadh: The General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) in Saudi Arabia has announced that a 3-year ban will be imposed on expatriates who left Saudi Arabia with the exit and re-entry visa and did not return within a specific period. The authority said that the employer must issue a new visa if the expatriate did not return within the period specified in the visa.

The authority will record a new phrase –‘exited and did not return’- for any expatriate, who had issued an exit and re-entry visa, automatically after two months from the visa’s expiry date. The period of entry ban is calculated from the date of expiry of the visa, and is based on the Hijri calendar.