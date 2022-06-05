Hajj 2022: Saudia allocates 14 aircrafts

Riyadh: The national air carrier of Saudi Arabia, Saudia has allotted 14 aircrafts for Hajj pilgrims. Saudia will operate 268 international flights from and to 15 destinations worldwide, as well as 32 domestic flights to transport Hajj pilgrims. The air carrier will thus provide 107,000 international and 12,800 domestic seats for pilgrims.

The pilgrims will be transferred to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah or Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Madinah, and from there they will leave for Makkah. Earlier the authorities in Saudi Arabia imposed an entry ban for visit visa holders in 4 airports in the country. The ban will be imposed in Jeddah, Madinah, Yanbu and Taif airports from June 9. The ban will be in force till July 9, 2022. The decision was taken considering the rush during the Hajj season.

In April, Saudi Arabia announced its plan to receive 1 million domestic and foreign pilgrims during the upcoming Haj season, marking the first time that foreign pilgrims will be allowed to perform the annual pilgrimage after the previous two seasons, which were restricted to domestic pilgrims due to Covid-19 pandemic.