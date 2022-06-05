Regular sex will delay menopause

A new study has revealed that having regular sex can delay menopause. A study published in the journal Royal Society Open Science has claimed this.

As per the study, a women who have sex once a week are 28% less likely to get menopause early than women of the same age who had sex less than once a month.

Also Read; These habits of men may upset love life

‘If a woman is having little or infrequent sex when approaching midlife, then the body won’t receive the physical cues of a possible pregnancy,’ say Megan Arnot and Ruth Mace, scientists at University College London.

Arnot and Mace examined data on around 3,000 women in the United States in 1996 and 1997 to participate in a multi-decade health study . The researchers found that the association between the onset of menopause and the frequency of sex was indisputable. They concluded that though the age of natural menopause can vary across cultures, genetic factors only reckon for about half of the difference.