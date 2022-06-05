Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder case; Haryana Police places Rs 25,000 bounty on suspect

On Saturday, June 4, Haryana Police issued a Rs 25,000 bounty on local gangster Fauji, who is a suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala. For the past year, gangster Fauji has been missing.

However, CCTV footage just emerged of the two gangsters—Fauji and Jonty—in a Bolero car at a petrol station in Fatehabad, Haryana. The car seen in the footage is believed to be the one used in the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, according to Punjab Police.

Since the March 18 killing of Ajay, aka Bittu Barona, a gangster, Sonipat police have been on the search for the notorious gangster. Fauji was charged with the killings of Bittu Barona and his father, Krishna.

Meanwhile, the footage has shown a link between the Haryana gangster network and the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, as both Jonty and Fauji are well-known Sonipat gangsters. These criminals are now being sought by police in both states. According to police, these gangsters were taken to Mansa district in a Bolero by Naseeb Khan, who was arrested earlier in connection with a murder case.