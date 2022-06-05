University honors ‘the cat’ for attending every Zoom lecture with its owner!

A university in the United States has praised a cat for attending every Zoom lecture alongside her owner. Francesca Bourdier, who was forced to spend most of her undergraduate time at home, utilised the Zoom app for online lessons throughout her illness.

‘I was pretty much at my apartment most of the time and I had my cat next to me. Whenever I would have my Zoom lecture on, it’s like she almost wanted to listen in on it. She would usually sit by my laptop,’ she told Fox7.

She posted on Instagram, ‘My cat attended every single lecture I had so we will BOTH be graduating from THE University of Texas at Austin together.’ She expressed her joy that she wasn’t alone in attaining the milestone of graduating. Her post on the social networking app has become viral, with over 600 likes and 75 comments.

A person on Instagram congratulated both of them, writing, ‘Only here because I saw you two on the news and I too am a crazy cat woman who’s obsessed with this entire issue’. Another person commented on the post, saying, ‘Ended up in my feed via a different account and had to come find the original. This made my day! Congratulations!’

‘This is the prettiest and most unique thing I’ve seen in a long time! Congratulations to both of you!!’, said the third. Even though her cat did not earn a diploma, Bourdier purchased Suki her own cap and gown, and she was delighted to spot her at every stage that day.