2 LeT terrorists, including a Pak national, killed in Kupwara encounter

Kupwara: Two terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were killed in an encounter with security forces in the Chaktaras Kandi area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district Tuesday morning. One of the two killed was a Pakistani national named Tufail, the Kashmir Zone Police said.

‘#KupwaraEncounterUpdate: Two #terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT including one #Pakistani terrorist namely Tufail killed. Search still going on: IGP Kashmir’, tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

The encounter between the terrorists and security forces started early in the morning today. ‘#Encounter has started at Chaktaras Kandi area of #Kupwara. Police and Army on job. Further details shall follow’, posted Kashmir Zone Police on Twitter in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

This is the second encounter launched by security forces in the Valley in less than 24 hours. On Monday night, they had neutralised another Lashkar terrorist in the Sopore area of the Baramulla district. ‘As per the documents recovered from the killed Pakistani terrorist, he has been identified as Hanzalla of Lahore, Pakistan. One AK rifle, five magazines along with ammunition has been recovered’, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a tweet.