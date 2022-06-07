BJP MLA arrested for releasing video, photos of minor victim in Hyderabad gang-rape case

A Telangana BJP MLA has been charged with releasing images and videos of the assault on the 17-year-old girl in the Hyderabad gang-rape case as ‘evidence’ of the involvement of an AIMIM lawmaker’s son in the case. After a complaint was filed against him at Abids police station in Hyderabad, the BJP MLA was booked under section 228A of the Indian Penal Code (prevent social victimisation or ostracism of the victim of a sexual offence).

‘Related to a teenager’s gang rape at Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad… he [BJP MLA] released photographs and videos related to the incident to the media that revealed the minor victim’s identity, while the investigation is in progress, which shows he is interfering in the administration of justice and character assassination of the victim,’ according to the police’s FIR.

The BJP member shared a video clip and images with the media on June 4 purporting to show the juvenile son of an AIMIM MLA engaged in sexual acts with the child victim inside a car, in the presence of other accused.

Although the faces of the accused are visible in the video and images, the BJP MLA claimed that he had presented the ‘evidence’ of the crime to the police and the public without showing the victim’s face or disclosing her identity. He also questioned why the AIMIM MLA’s son had not been listed as a suspect in the case.