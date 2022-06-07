Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower

Mumbai: Gold prices depreciated in the commodity market. The expectations of interest rate hikes in the United States and Europe dulled bullion’s demand.

In the international market, price of spot gold was down by 0.1% at $1,839.39 per ounce. U.S. gold futures eased by 0.1% to $1,841.80. Among other precious metals, platinum fell by 0.2% to $1,015.98 an ounce, silver was down by 0.1% at $22.03 per ounce and palladium was steady at $2,001.98.

In the Kerala market, sovereign gold is trading at Rs 380,80, down by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4760, lower by Rs 25. Yesterday, the price of precious metal surged by Rs 80 per 8 gram.