For celebrating Amber trial win, Johnny Depp spent $48,000 on ‘authentic Indian cuisine’

According to the New York Post, actor Johnny Depp, who just won his widely publicized defamation suit against ex-wife Amber Heard, spent more than $62,000 (Rs 48.1 lakh) on a special celebratory curry supper with his pals. The celebration meal was held on Sunday evening in Birmingham, England, according to the Post. Last Wednesday, a judge in Fairfax, Virginia, awarded the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor $15 million in a defamation case against Ms Heard.

Mr. Depp, 58, dined on ‘genuine Indian food,’ drinks, and rose Champagne at the Varanasi, which bills itself as ‘Birmingham’s largest Indian restaurant’. He hugged and talked to the staff after his security team assessed the city centre facility, which can accommodate 400 people at a time. This was to verify it was secure and that his privacy could be preserved.

‘We got a call out of the blue on Sunday afternoon indicating that Johnny Depp wanted to come lunch with a bunch of people,’ Mohammed Hussain, Varanasi’s operations director, told the Post. ‘ I was stunned, and at first, I assumed it was a prank. But then his security crew arrived and checked out the restaurant. We let them have the entire area since we were afraid that he might be upset by other customers’, Mr. Hussain continued.

Mr. Depp stayed for about three hours, met the manager’s friends and family, and then left with a takeout bag, according to metro.co.uk. The restaurant employees described the star as a ‘down-to-earth person,’ according to the Post. The ‘Edward Scissorhands’ actor was out with musician buddy and guitarist Jeff Beck, 77, and 20 others. Mr. Depp has been in the UK since before the judgment and has performed with Beck.

