‘Have a great year ahead’: Tendulkar extends birthday greetings to Rahane

Former Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who turned 34 on Monday, has been hailed by Indian cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, ‘Wishing a very happy birthday to one of the most hardworking, disciplined and sincere cricketers I have come across. May you have a wonderful year ahead. My best wishes to you always, @ajinkyarahane88’.

Wishing a very happy birthday to one of the most hardworking, disciplined and sincere cricketers I have come across. May you have a wonderful year ahead. My best wishes to you always, @ajinkyarahane88. pic.twitter.com/TrcDEI2vGk — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 6, 2018

Rahane, who impressively led the Rajasthan Royals (RR) into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 playoffs on their return after a two-year sabbatical, will next be seen in the game in mid-June. He will head India’s cricket squad in a one-off Test against Afghanistan, which will begin on June 14 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Many other cricketers as well as the fans of the batsman wish him as well. Take a look at a some of the wishes below:

Happy birthday @ajinkyarahane88. They definitely are braver than we are.Instead of cheetahs,next time let's go to a penguin park ?

Had a blast on #WhatTheDuck3 with @vikramsathaye.Watch the episode & tell me your favourite part ? https://t.co/C8Awua1HOM#YouTubeCricketStories — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) June 5, 2018

Happy birthday to India's Test vice-captain, who holds the record for the most catches in a single Test with 8 against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2015, @ajinkyarahane88! pic.twitter.com/7j9pXDIhBr — ICC (@ICC) June 6, 2018

Here's wishing #TeamIndia member @ajinkyarahane88 a very happy birthday. May you continue to inspire us with your modesty, consistency and passion pic.twitter.com/DcWq4YKEvu — BCCI (@BCCI) June 6, 2018