‘Have a great year ahead’: Tendulkar extends birthday greetings to Rahane

Jun 7, 2022, 06:54 am IST

Former Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, who turned 34 on Monday, has been hailed by Indian cricket superstar Sachin Tendulkar.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote, ‘Wishing a very happy birthday to one of the most hardworking, disciplined and sincere cricketers I have come across. May you have a wonderful year ahead. My best wishes to you always, @ajinkyarahane88’.

Rahane, who impressively led the Rajasthan Royals (RR) into the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 playoffs on their return after a two-year sabbatical, will next be seen in the game in mid-June. He will head India’s cricket squad in a one-off Test against Afghanistan, which will begin on June 14 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Many other cricketers as well as the fans of the batsman wish him as well. Take a look at a some of the wishes below:

