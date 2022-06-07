In police presence, Maulana Mufti Nadeem threatens to gouge eyes, chop hands of those who speak against Prophet | Watch

Maulana Mufti Nadeem of Bundi, Rajasthan made provocative statements in the presence of Rajasthan Police, threatening to gouge eyes and chop the hands of those who speak against Prophet Mohammad. The controversial statement came in the backdrop of the controversial remarks against Prophet made by Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma.

The Muslim community had gone to meet the collector on June 3 to submit a memorandum regarding the remarks made by Sharma. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media, where Maulana Mufti Nadeem can be heard saying he can tolerate the abuse against him, his father, his family…but if anyone speaks anything against his Nabi, their tongue will be cut. Also, if someone raise their hands, then it will also be chopped. If someone raises a finger, it will be chopped. When the eyes are raised , they will gouge the eyes and throw them away, he says. ‘You can throw us in jail or do a lathi-charge, we will tolerate it. But we cannot tolerate a word against Nabi’, Nadeem said.

While addressing the crowd at Collectorate premises in the presence of Police, Maulana Mufti said, ‘If the administration say it is not against the law, we will go against the law. If it is against the law, the local administration and the union government must listen… If she has done blasphemy against my master, which she has done, and if someone else does the same, listen carefully… take action against them. If you fail to take action, Muslims will take the matter into their hands’.

‘If Muslims give reactions, look at the history, whenever Muslims gave reaction against any community they became homeless. If you do not take action, we will react. This is not a request. This is an open threat. The Muslims from everywhere around the world will rise, and we know how to take revenge for the blasphemy against my master’, he added.