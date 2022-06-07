Kerala DGP issues order to train licensees to use gun

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Police has issued an order announcing that training will be given to the certified people to use guns. A fee will be collected for the training which will be conducted in the AR Camps in the state. DGP Anil Kant released an order on this following a high court order.

Kerala Police will impart training on handling firearms to those who either have a valid arms license or have applied for it. The training would be imparted on a payment of a fee which begins from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 in the various Police Training Academies in the state. A special syllabus has been prepared for the training. The training period, types of guns has also been fixed.

A certified person had recently approached the HC stating that he cannot use the gun as he is untrained. A petition said that at present there is no scope for training on how to use firearms and the only place where this could be now undertaken is at the few Rifle Clubs in the state, but in such places training is only given to guns which use pellets. The court directed the state government to provide training for the licence holders. Hitherto, the training was provided only to police officials who are eligible to be trained in the use of firearms.

According to the rules, anyone who wishes to own a gun can apply to their district authorities and after a very detailed scrutiny a decision is taken. The licensees have to renew their license at fixed time intervals and produce before the local police officials, whenever they call for it and whenever the police demands, the firearm has to be deposited in their respective police stations.