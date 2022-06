Doha: Public Transport Company owned by the Qatar government, Mowasalat (Karwa) has announced new bus services from June 12. The company also announced  changes in the Karwa Public Transportation Bus Network.

Mowasalat updated that the Al Ghanim Bus Station will be closed permanently from June 15.  It urged all passengers to check Maps Section and Trip Planner available in Karwa Bus App.