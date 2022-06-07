MP Navneet Rana’s arrest; House panel summons Maharashtra’s top officials

The Lok Sabha’s Parliamentary Privilege Committee has summoned the Maharashtra Chief Secretary, the state Director General of Police, and the Mumbai Police Commissioner to appear before them on June 15 in connection with MP Navneet Rana’s breach of privilege charge. The Committee, chaired by BJP MP Sunil Singh, will take up the subject of Maharashtra MP Navneet Rana’s breach of privilege charge next week.

After Ms Rana filed a complaint with the Lok Sabha Speaker, the Committee summoned many officers from Maharashtra. The Amravati MP had written to the Parliament’s Privileges and Ethics Committee, alleging breach of privilege and claiming illegal arrest and harsh treatment at Khar police station.

On May 23, Ms Rana appeared before the privilege committee to offer her side of the story. Navneet Rana filed a complaint of a serious breach of privilege with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on April 25, who referred it to the Privilege Committee.