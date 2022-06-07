Nilambur-Nanjangud-Mysuru railway project; Rahul Gandhi writes to Ashwini Vaishnaw

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has written to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, demanding him to speed up the Nilambur-Nanjangud-Mysuru railway project.

Gandhi said in his letter to the minister that the people of the Wayanad parliamentary constituency have been fighting a long battle against the project’s delays, and that he has highlighted the issue in Parliament and written to the Ministry of Railways about it.

The lack of transparency about the project’s status has sparked significant public outrage. The capital investment programme 2016-2017 comprised the construction of the Nilambur-Nanjangud line. ‘Subsequently, the Kerala government entrusted the Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), a joint venture company of the Government of Kerala and the Ministry of Railways, to implement the project. However, there seems to be little progress,’ he said.

Limited railway connectivity, coupled with a night traffic ban on National Highway 766, has hampered both inter-state and intra-state travel in Wayanad, according to the former Congress chief.