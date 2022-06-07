‘Offensive’ comments on Prophet Muhammad; Mumbra Police summons Nupur Sharma

Nupur Sharma, a former BJP spokesperson, has been called by Mumbra police in Maharashtra for allegedly making offensive remarks about Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate. On June 22, she will have to appear in front of the cops.

Mumbra, Pydhonie, and Thane have all filed charges against her. She has now been called to give her statement. The case against Nupur Sharma was filed by the joint secretary of Raza Academy’s Mumbai wing, Irfan Shaikh, with the Pydhonie police station in south Mumbai. Shaikh claimed Sharma made derogatory remarks about Prophet Muhammad and his wife Ayesha, ‘who are worshipped by Muslims.’

Based on a complaint from a teacher, Gufran Khan, the Mumbra police charged Sharma with ‘promoting enmity, outraging religious feelings,’ ‘uttering words with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person,’ ‘deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of a class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs,’ and other offences.

She was charged with violating sections 153A, 153B, 295A, 298, and 505 of the IPC.