‘Suicide attacks’ imminent: Imran Khan’s aide threatens Shehbaz Sharif

A Pakistani lawmaker close to Imran Khan has threatened to carry out suicide strikes on key officials in the Shehbaz Sharif administration if the former prime minister is harmed. Ataullah, a member of Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, stated in a video posted on Twitter, ‘If a single hair on Imran Khan’s head is damaged, then those governing the country should be warned. Your children and you will be unable to remain. I’ll be the first to commit suicide against you, and I’m not going to spare you. Thousands more employees are eager to follow suit’.

Attaullah was elected from Karachi on the PTI ticket in 2018. His remarks came amid rumors that an assassination conspiracy is underway against Imran Khan, who was deposed earlier this year after losing a trust vote in parliament. Khan’s personal protection has been enhanced, as has the security barrier surrounding his Islamabad residence.

After a protest march organised by his party became violent and left a path of devastation in Islamabad last month, the Pakistani government is considering charging the cricketer-turned-politician with sedition. The Pakistani government has responded fiercely to Ataullah’s comments. Threats against the country, according to Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, have no place in the democratic process.

Imran Khan, who was deposed by a no-trust vote in April, has claimed that the no-trust vote was the product of a ‘foreign conspiracy’ because of his independent foreign policy and funding channeled from overseas to depose him. He has accused the United States of being behind the plot, an accusation that Washington has rejected.

His supporters have warned that his life is in danger, and in early April, then-information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that security forces had discovered a plot to murder Mr. Khan. He confirmed the threat to his life during a rally on May 14. He told his supporters that he had produced a video in which he documented the identities of everyone who had ‘conspired against me’.

The government has beefed up his personal security as well as the perimeter security surrounding his magnificent residence in Islamabad’s Banigala districts. A sitting politician contemplating suicide, on the other hand, is exceptional. Experts encouraged authorities to charge Attaullah with terrorism-related offences.