What made #BycottQatarAirways trend on Twitter?

As many as 15 countries have condemned India for statements made by two BJP politicians, Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, against Prophet Muhammad. Qatar was among those who requested an apology, telling India’s envoy Deepak Mittal that such comments may lead to ‘prejudice and marginalization, creating a cycle of violence and hate’.

While the administration was attempting to resolve the diplomatic issue, the hashtag ‘#BycottQatarAirways’ trended on Twitter on Monday after many individuals began sharing their opinions under the hashtag. A few Twitter users stated that Qatar Airways was targeting Indians and that everyone should band together to boycott the airline.

I support #BycottQatarAirways wholeheartedly, will never use their services. I will always prefer Haryana Roadways while flying from Rohtak to Peeragarhi.? — Rofl Gandhi 2.0 ? (@RoflGandhi_) June 6, 2022

Some people found the tweets to be amusing as well. ‘People who have never bought a plane ticket in their life are writing on Twitter #BycottQatarAirways,’ wrote one. Nupur Sharma made the statement against Prophet Muhammad during a TV discussion last week, while Naveen Jindal tweeted further about Prophet, which he later removed.