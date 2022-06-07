Zebronics launches new tower speaker named ‘Zeb-BT800RUF’ in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based audio and gaming peripherals company, Zebronics has launched a new tower speaker named ‘ Zeb-BT800RUF’ in India. The new Bluetooth tower speaker is currently available for purchase in black colour on Amazon for a special price of Rs. 5,099.

The tower speaker comes with microphone for Karaoke, a 5.3-inch subwoofer, dual 3-inch drivers and a compact design. It support Bluetooth version 5.0. A user can connect to the speakers via Bluetooth, USB, or AUX. The speaker also comes with a remote control along with an LED display on top.