1st T20I: India to face South Africa tomorrow: Possible playing XI

New Delhi: In cricket, Indian will face South Africa in the first T20I on Thursday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Both the teams will play 5 T20Is in the series. Team India will be led by KL Rahul. The South African team is led by Temba Bavuma.

The second match of the series will be played at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack and the third T20I will be played at Vishakapatnam on June 14. The fourth T20I game of the series will be on June 17th at Rajkot and the fifth and final match will be played on June 19th at Bengaluru.

Also Read: Stock Market: Equity indices end lower for fourth day in a row

Teams:

India: KL Rahul (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (VC, wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Y Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, R Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Marco Jansen.

Possible Playing XI:

India: 1. KL Rahul (Captain), 2. Ishan Kishan, 3. Shreyas Iyer, 4. Rishabh Pant (wk), 5. Dinesh Karthik, 6. Hardik Pandya, 7. Axar Patel, 8. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 9. Harshal Patel, 10. Yuzvendra Chahal, 11. Umran Malik / Avesh Khan.

South Africa: 1. Quinton de Kock (wk), 2. Reeza Hendricks, 3. Rassie van der Dussen, 4. Aiden Markram, 5. Temba Bavuma (Captain), 6. David Miller, 7. Dwaine Pretorious, 8. Kagiso Rabada, 9. Keshav Maharaj, 10. Tabraiz Shamsi, 11. Anrich Nortje.