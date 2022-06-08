After ED seizes cash, gold from Satyendar Jain, BJP blames Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP used the seizure of cash and gold from the home of arrested AAP leader Satyendar Jain by the Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday to attack Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, questioning his motive for not seeking Jain’s resignation as a minister so far.

Shehzad Poonawalla, a BJP spokesperson, also played an audio of Kejriwal’s strong defence of Jitender Singh Tomar, a minister in the previous AAP government who was forced to resign after an inquiry uncovered evidence of his suspected wrongdoing.

The BJP leader noted that Jain should be given a Padma award for his public work and criticized the AAP’s national convenor, saying his party should be given a medal for conducting scams. The AAP is adept at playing the victim, he added, and he asked that Kejriwal provide the documents on which he has given Jain, the Delhi health minister, a clean chit of health.

Poonawalla claimed that there could be multiple players in Jain’s alleged corruption, forcing Kejriwal to continue protecting him or risk having inquiry authorities reach out to others as well.