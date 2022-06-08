DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower

Jun 8, 2022, 04:27 pm IST

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower in the commodity market. The strengthening of the US dollar, and rise in treasury yields  influenced investors.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange9MCX), gold futures were trading lower by  0.13% or Rs 68 at Rs 50,900 per 10 gram. Silver futures dropped by 0.19%  or Rs 118 at Rs 62,125 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was down by 0.2% at $1,848.75 per ounce and  US gold futures were flat at $1,851.20. Among other precious metals, silver eased by  0.3% to $22.14, platinum dipped by 0.1% to $1,009.85 an ounce and palladium rose by  0.8% to $2,000.19.

