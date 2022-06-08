Commodity Market: Gold price edge lower

Mumbai: Price of gold edged lower in the commodity market. The strengthening of the US dollar, and rise in treasury yields influenced investors.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange9MCX), gold futures were trading lower by 0.13% or Rs 68 at Rs 50,900 per 10 gram. Silver futures dropped by 0.19% or Rs 118 at Rs 62,125 per kg.

In the international market, price of spot gold was down by 0.2% at $1,848.75 per ounce and US gold futures were flat at $1,851.20. Among other precious metals, silver eased by 0.3% to $22.14, platinum dipped by 0.1% to $1,009.85 an ounce and palladium rose by 0.8% to $2,000.19.