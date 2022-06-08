Mivi launches DuoPods F40 earbuds: Price and specifications

Mumbai: India based electronics brand specialized in speakers, headphones, Bluetooth earphones, Wireless earbuds, cables, chargers, Mivi has launched ‘Mivi DuoPods F40 earbuds’ in the market. The new earbuds are priced at Rs. 1,199 and will be available for purchase on Flipkart and Mivi official website in five different colours- White, Black, Grey, Green, and Blue.

The new earbuds feature 13mm electro-dynamic drivers and this will provide studio sound experience. They are lightweight and have an ergonomic design. It offers a battery life of 50 hours on a single charge at 70 percent volume for an uninterrupted music listening and calling experience. Connectivity options include Bluetooth version 5.1.

The case gets a USB Type-C port for charging and an LED display for tracking battery usage. The earbuds come with IPX4 water resistant rating.