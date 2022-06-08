Odisha Govt launches helpline number, tele veterinary service for protecting stray and abandoned animals

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched a state animal helpline number and a tele veterinary service on Tuesday for the protection of stray and abandoned animals and expressed his government’s commitment to their security. The toll-free helpline will extend veterinary service through animal ambulance in 11 urban areas of the state.

The helpline will be functional round the clock. Now citizens can make call on 1962 or 155333 to avail all necessary help pertaining to the animals through this service. ‘The state government is committed to the protection and welfare of stray and helpless animals. In addition to helpline units in urban areas, animal ambulances and animal veterinary control programs are being implemented, as well as financial assistance to non-governmental organizations working for this purpose’, CM Patnaik said addressing the event.

The Chief Minister also launched Fisheries and animal resources mapping system, a 5T initiative. Under this, all fishing and farming units in the state will be geotagged and mapped and made available on WEB-GIS Platform. Inaugurating the tele-veterinary service system, the Chief Minister said that the fisheries and livestock programs have helped to increase the livelihoods of the farmers of the state. ‘The state government is implementing a number of measures to provide health care to their livestock. The tele-veterinary service system will further strengthen the program and provide immediate assistance to veterinarians’, the Chief Minister said.

A memorandum of understanding was signed with the BAIF Institute for the recruitment of 1,500 artificial insemination technicians, along with a memorandum of understanding with the Rajiv Gandhi Center to establish a Hatchery at Gopalpur for Vekti fish farming. ‘For the development of fisheries and livestock, Chief Minister @Naveen_Odisha has launched a tele-veterinary service with a state-level veterinary helpline (toll-free No. 182). Fisheries and livestock mapping systems have also been launched on the occasion for the welfare of the herdsmen’, the CMO tweeted.