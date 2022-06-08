Woman gives birth to identical twins 3 days apart in US

A woman gave birth to rare identical twin girls three days apart. According to reports, Carmen Martinez, a mother of three, gave birth to Gabriella (Gabby) Grace Hernandez on March 7 and Isabella Rose Hernandez on March 10 at the Hendrick Health facility in Abilene, Texas, a city in Taylor County.

‘Gabby was the first one born at 24 weeks and four days, and Bella was born at exactly 25 weeks’, Carmen said.

Carmen began to show indications of early labour a week before the infants were born. She was advised to delay the birth of her second kid for a few days to provide them more time to mature and increase her chances of survival. ‘My doctors checked everything, and they were still there fine. There wasn’t any kind of distress or anything. But they had their own separate placenta and their own separate sac, and it was just for Baby A that it ruptured and not Baby B’, she said.

She continued in labour without pain medication while being closely monitored and given magnesium, which may assist to decrease or halt labour contractions. ‘I held Gabby in for a week before I delivered her naturally’, Carmen added.

The turning of events shocked the woman and her family. ‘When we finally called our immediate family and sent a picture of Gabby, everybody was scared because all they saw was a picture of one baby – and they didn’t know what to ask’, Ms Martinez added.

When her family learned that the birth of her second child was still in progress, they were concerned, especially because Carmen was able to feel the baby’s movement while resting in the hospital bed. ‘Bella was having her own party. It’s kind of like she had the whole belly to herself, and she was having a good time’, she recalled.