Woman trampled to death by wild elephant in Assam’s Nagaon

A wild elephant stomped a middle-aged woman to death and critically injured another person in Assam’s Nagaon district on Tuesday, four days after a 22-year-old male was crushed to death in the same state, officials said.

According to forest officials, Asulata Mallik of Rajagaon village’s Singimari tea garden area was slain while working in her orchard near her home.

According to the official, Sapan Mallik was also badly hurt by the elephant, and he was sent to a nearby hospital. Bijay Konwar was crushed to death by a wild elephant in Amsoi hamlet on Saturday while grazing his livestock in a nearby jungle.

According to the recent census performed in 2017, Assam has 5,719 elephants, second only to Karnataka (6,049) in terms of the elephant population in India.

Men-elephant violence is on the rise in Assam, owing to deforestation, the destruction of elephant habitats, and a lack of fodder.

Also Read: Japan to open to foreign tourists after 2-year pandemic closure

According to wildlife officials, 890 people have died in man-elephant confrontations in the previous decade, with Sonitpur district having the most deaths (124), followed by Udalguri district (118), and Goalpara district (78).

Over 100 people, including women, were murdered by elephant attacks in Assam last year, and five people have been slain so far this year.