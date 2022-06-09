‘Donald Duck Day’: Behold the ‘endearingly angry’ legend cartoon character!

Donald Duck usually appears in our life at a young age. In our thoughts, the cartoon figure is frequently seen storming in through a random door and yelling angrily in some understandable terms. When things are going well, Donald Duck’s fury is appealing, and it doesn’t take away the innocence in his smile.

So dedicating a day to the iconic cartoon character is a worthy homage. Donald Duck Day is celebrated on June 9th. Donald Duck first appeared on the scene in 1934. ‘The smart little hen’ was the title of his debut cartoon appearance. It was a retelling of the nursery rhyme ‘The Little Red Hen’.

Donald Duck first appeared in ‘The wise little hen,’ but his endearingly rage-filled nature was not shown until the cartoon named ‘Orphan’s benefit.’ It was in this animation that he met Mickey Mouse, another iconic cartoon character.

Donald Duck has gone on to carve his own kingdom and mega-fandom since then. To his fervent supporters, he is second only to the Disney mascot, Mickey Mouse. Donald Duck has starred in hundreds of cartoons, sold millions of dollars in products, and even appeared in video games. His cartoons have been dubbed in a variety of languages throughout the world, and he has become a household name. Is a single day sufficient to honor this legend?