Dubai Duty Free raffle: Malayali wins 1 million US dollar

Dubai: Riyas Kamaluddin, a Malayali based in Abu Dhabi won 1 million US dollar million in the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw held at Concourse C of Dubai International Airport. Riyas won the fortune with ticket number 4330, which he purchased online on May 27. He will share the fortune with his 6 other friends. He is regular participant of the draw for last 15 years.

Kamaluddin is the 191st Indian national to have won the top prize since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999. Indian nationals make up the highest number of Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire ticket buyers.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Mohamed Askouri, an Algerian national based in Dubai won a Bentley Flying Spur V8 (Onyx) car, with ticket number 0887 in Finest Surprise Series 1806, which he purchased online on May 18. Ehsan Nazeer, a Pakistani national in the UAE won a BMW F 900 XR (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0133 in Finest Surprise Series 499, which he purchased online on May 11. Mahmoud Al Qedra, a Palestinian national based in Dubai won a BMW F 850 GS (Triple Black) motorbike, with ticket number 0066 in Finest Surprise Series 500, which he purchased on May 23.