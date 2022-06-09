Gulf country announces 3-month midday break rule

Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE has announced 3-month midday break rule in the country. The midday break rule will come into force from June 15. And it will remain effective till September 15. As per the rule, working under direct sunlight will not be allowed from 12:30-3pm.

Ministry updated that a penalty of 5000 UAE dirham per worker will be imposed on companies that violate the rule. In the case of multiple workers found working in violation of the midday break, a maximum fine of Dh50,000 will be imposed.

Also Read: India’s exports grow by 24.18% in June

Ministry also exempted some work from this ban. This include project works such as spreading the asphalt mixture or pouring concrete or other work necessary to ward off danger, repair, damage, malfunctions or accidental emergency losses, including work to repair obstruction in water supply lines, sewage lines, electric lines, or obstruction of traffic on public roads, and gas or oil pipelines.

Gulf countries usually impose midday break during the summer months to avoid severe heat exposure for people working outside and construction sites. Earlier, Qatar, Oman and Saudi Arabia announced similar orders.