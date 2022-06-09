Motorola launches Moto G42: Know the specifications

Mumbai: International smartphone brand, Motorola launched its latest handset named Moto G42 in Brazil. It will be launched out in selected markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia, India and the Middle East in the coming weeks. Price of the smartphone has not been revealed yet for any of the markets.

The new smartphone features a 6.4-inch OLED display with full-HD+ resolution. It is powered by Snapdragon 680 4G SoC and runs on Android 12 integrated with My UX. The smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery that comes with TurboPower fast charging support.

The handset has a triple rear camera setup. The smartphone features a 5,000mAh battery that comes with TurboPower fast charging support. It sports a dual stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support.