On wife Shilpa Shetty’s birthday, Raj Kundra returns to Twitter with a goofy post

Mumbai: Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty’s husband, Businessman Raj Kundra, returned to Twitter after almost a year on Wednesday, to wish his wife on her 47th birthday.

‘Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi’, Kundra tweeted, along with a goofy picture of the couple.

Happy Happy Birthday my soulmate ? Love you eternally. My wish for you is that you continue. Continue to be who you are, to astonish a mean world with your acts of kindness. Love this picture…True to your song…killer killer killer lagdi ?? pic.twitter.com/m1wDK6tNPs — Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) June 8, 2022

Shilpa and Raj have been married since 2009 and have two children together- son Viaan and daughter Samisha. Viaan was born on May 21 while Samisha was born in 2020 via surrogacy.

Raj Kundra’s earlier post on Twitter was on July 19 last year and has apparently not rejoined his Instagram account. He was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.