Ukraine urges Israel to sell its Iron Dome rocket interception system

Ukraine is trying to purchase Israel’s Iron Dome rocket interception system in order to defend itself against the Russian invasion. According to media sources, at a news conference in Tel Aviv, Ukraine’s envoy requested Israel to sell the system and provide anti-tank missiles.

On Tuesday, Yevgen Korniychuk refrained from accusing Israel of obstructing the sale of the missile defence system. However, he does want the Israeli government to back up its words with military aid to Ukraine. Korniychuk said Ukraine wants to acquire the rocket interception system, contending that the United States would not oppose such a sale.

Short-range rockets fired against the Iron Dome system are intercepted and destroyed. The United States has been financially backing Israel’s Iron Dome for over a decade. According to the Congressional Research Service, it has budgeted $1.6 billion for its manufacture and maintenance.

Last week, Israel turned down a request by the United States for Germany to supply Israeli-licensed ‘Spike’ anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, according to Korniychuk.

Only humanitarian help has been provided by Israel to Ukraine. It was once the only country running a field hospital within its borders. Israel appears to be avoiding military assistance to Ukraine because it fears it may enrage Russia, which has a military presence in Syria.