US General ‘alarms’ over China’s position in LAC; India pledges to safeguard territorial integrity

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday that it has taken ‘necessary steps to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty’ along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China. ‘ As recent events have clearly proved, the administration is dedicated to and takes all-sufficient and suitable actions to defend territorial integrity and sovereignty, said Arindam Bagchi, spokeswoman for the External Affairs Ministry.

The MEA action comes after US General Charles A Flynn called China’s infrastructure buildup in the Western Theatre Command ‘alarming’. Flynn went on to say ‘The degree of activity is astounding. And so much, like their whole military arsenal, begs the question, Why?’

In June 2020, India and China clashed near the LAC, killing 20 Indian soldiers and four PLA personnel, but sources claimed the Chinese army suffered many more losses. China said last year that it was withdrawing from crucial regions along the LAC, while reports suggested that the PLA was developing infrastructure along the border.

‘In terms of the current situation in eastern Ladakh, we have maintained regular communication with the Chinese side, both diplomatic and military channels,’ Bagchi added. According to the MEA spokesman, India has made steps to not only enhance infrastructure along the border, but also to enable economic growth in areas along the LAC while also meeting the country’s strategic and security needs.