Delhi Police filed FIR against perfume brand for ‘obscene’ advertisements.

The Delhi Police filed a complaint against a perfume brand on Thursday for allegedly promoting ‘rape culture’ through its marketing. Swati Maliwal, the head of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), filed a complaint against the advertising last week.

She also have written to Anurag Thakur, the Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, requesting his intervention in the matter. According to the DCW, the ministry directed that the advertisement be removed from the television and social media platforms after receiving the letter.

The panel had sent a notice to the Delhi Police, requesting that they file a FIR against Layer’r, stating that the firm’s advertising ‘promoted gang-rape culture.’ The company apologised for the ads earlier this week, noting that they were aired ‘only after due and mandatory approvals.’

‘On the complaint of Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal, Special Cell, Delhi Police has registered an FIR under Section 67 IT Act (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) in the matter of misogynistic advertisement by ‘Layer Shot’ perfume brand which was recently played in mass media,’ the DCW said