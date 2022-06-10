Forex Market: Indian rupee touches record low against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee touched an all-time low against the US dollar in the forex market. The strengthening of the US dollar has weighed upon the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian currency opened on a weak note at 77.81 against the American dollar. During trading, it then lost ground to reach at 77.82, lower by 8 paise from the last close. This is the all-time low level of the local currency. On Thursday, the Indian rupee fell by 6 paise to close at 77.74 against the US dollar

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.04% lower at 103.17. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian equity market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,512.64 crore.