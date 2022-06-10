Garmin launches new fitness tracker in India: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Switzerland based smartwatch brand, Garmin has launched its new fitness tracker named Garmin Vivosmart 5 in India. It is priced at Rs. 14,990 and is available in Black and Mint colours. The fitness tracker is available for purchase on Garmin’s official website, Amazon, Flipkart and authorized distributer Synergizer.

The Garmin Vivosmart 5 fitness tracker sports a 0.73-inch OLED display with 88×154 pixels resolution. It comes with various features including heart rate monitoring, body battery energy monitoring, stress tracking, women’s health tracking, step count, calories count, intensity minutes tracker, sleep and blood oxygen level tracking. It is able to run up to 7 days on a single charge. The fitness tracker is compatible with both Android and iOS.