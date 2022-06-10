Kerala SSLC results to be out on June 15: says Education Minister V Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala SSLC results will be released on June 15, General Education Minister V Sivankutty informed on Thursday. Earlier, the results were expected to be out by June 10.

Students will be able to check their SSLC results online on the official website – keralaresults.nic.in, pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. Students will be able to check the results on the official website once the Pareeksha Bhavan releases it. The mark sheets can also be downloaded from the site.

The public examination commenced on March 31 and concluded on April 29. The practical examinations (IT) were held from May 3 to 10. As many as 4,26,999 students in regular stream and 408 students in the private category had registered for SSLC. The examinations were held in 2,961 centres in the state and outside.

Meanwhile, Plus Two result 2022 is expected to be released by June 20. Classes to standards one to ten and plus two for the academic year of 2022-23 had started on June 1 itself. The DHSE plus 2 exam was held from March 30 to April 22, and a total of 4 lakh students took the Higher Secondary Examination (HSE 2022).