Lenovo launches 2 new products in the Indian market: Details inside

Mumbai: Chinese technology giant, Lenovo launched 2 new products in the Indian market. Lenovo launched Tab P12 Pro tablet and Yoga all-in-one (AIO) 7 desktop.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro price and specifications: Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is priced at Rs. 69,999. It is currently available for purchase on Lenovo.com, Amazon and Lenovo exclusive stores in Storm Grey colour.

The Tab P12 Pro features a 12.6-inch AMOLED touchscreen with 16:10 aspect ratio and 2,560×1,600 pixels resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC with Adreno 650 GPU and gets up to 8GB RAM + 256GB UFS 3.1 onboard memory. The tab supports Android 11 and later versions of the operating system.

It features SLS surround sound JBL speakers, quad audio channels, and Dolby Atmos. The tab packs a 10,200mAh battery pack that delivers battery life of up to 14.6 hours for streaming online videos. The tablet also gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera along with a 13-megapixel wide rear camera and a 5-megapixel ultra-wide rear camera.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 price and specifications: The desktop is priced at Rs. 1,71,990 and is y available for purchase through Lenovo.com and Amazon in Cloud Grey colour. It will also be available in Lenovo offline retail stores later.

The new desktop comes with a 27-inch IPS touchscreen with 4K resolution that supports 100 percent sRGB colour standards. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 7 5800H SoC. The desktop also features the AMD Radeon RX 6600M GPU with 8GB RAM. It comes with a 1TB SSD and runs on Windows 11.

The desktop also come with a wireless keyboard and mouse, both in silver colour. For connectivity, Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 gets one USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, one USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack for output and input. At the rear, it gets two USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, one HDMI-out 2.0 port, an Ethernet port and the power connector.