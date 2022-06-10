Protests over case Against AIMIM’s Asaduddin Owaisi; 30 people arrested.

Officials claimed on Friday that thirty persons were arrested following a protest outside the Parliament Street police station here over a FIR filed against party chief Asaddudin Owaisi for allegedly posting and sharing messages on social media inciting people on divisive lines.

The protest took place on Thursday. An FIR was filed for disobedience to an order duly communicated by a public worker after 33 protesters, including women, were detained. Amrutha Guguloth, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), said 30 protesters were arrested on Friday under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Yati Narsinghanand, and others have been charged with inciting people on divisive lines by publishing and sharing messages on social media against the maintenance of public tranquillity. According to them, the FIRs were filed after a social media analysis.

‘The cases have been registered against those who were posting and sharing messages against the maintenance of public tranquillity and were inciting people on the basis of divisive lines,’ a senior police officer said.